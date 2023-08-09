Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 272,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 551,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 469,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 108,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TGI opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.59. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

