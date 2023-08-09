Troy Asset Management Ltd Has $344.07 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Troy Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193,436 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 566,660 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 10.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $344,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Shares of MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

