True Capital Management Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

True Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of True Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. True Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $144.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

