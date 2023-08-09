Truist Financial Lowers Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target to $17.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.