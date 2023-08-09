Truist Financial Trims SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price to $31.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.65. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $223,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $223,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $88,715.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,958.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,898 shares of company stock worth $945,716. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.