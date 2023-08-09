TTP Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TTP Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.