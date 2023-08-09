Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Twilio also updated its Q3 guidance to 0.33-0.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho cut Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.04.

Get Twilio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Twilio has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.