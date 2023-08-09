Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $27.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

TWST has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $57.40.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a negative net margin of 88.97%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

