Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,850 shares of company stock worth $1,749,383 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

