UBS Group Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Neutral

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $198.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.04.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $180.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

