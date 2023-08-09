Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ULBI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ULBI opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $143.41 million, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.37. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,497.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $82,644.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,040,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,113.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 51,557 shares of company stock valued at $220,832. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ultralife by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

