UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) vs. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Head to Head Comparison

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PacWest Bancorp and UniCredit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 5 4 0 2.44 UniCredit 1 0 6 0 2.71

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 124.65%. UniCredit has a consensus price target of $15.47, indicating a potential upside of 32.08%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than UniCredit.

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PacWest Bancorp pays out -0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp -59.41% 12.66% 0.89% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and UniCredit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.63 billion 0.65 $423.61 million ($10.62) -0.84 UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.98 $1.82 billion N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management solutions; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions. In addition, it offers project finance, structured finance, debt and equity funding, commodity trade, and export finance services. Further, the company provides transactions and payment, risk management, specialized lending, and advisory, and capital market solutions. Additionally, it offers portfolio management, funds, life insurance, brokerage, and asset related services. The company serves corporate, financial institutions, institutional investors, retail, private, and wealth management clients. It operates in Africa, Asia, Australia, North America, Mexico, and European countries. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

