United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Rentals Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $480.55 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $492.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.82 and a 200-day moving average of $407.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 40.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

