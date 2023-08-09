United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 165.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 129.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

USM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

