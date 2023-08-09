Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Chairman Sells $292,000.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,305,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,628.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Insurance Stock Down 0.6 %

UVE stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $436.16 million, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UVE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

