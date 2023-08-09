Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPST. B. Riley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

UPST opened at $51.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.81. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.01 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,004. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 48.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

