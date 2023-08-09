UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UWMC. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UWM from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.46 million, a PE ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. UWM has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.17 million. UWM had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 14.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 4.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

