Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Friday, July 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $249.70 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $792.55 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.