Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 31,423 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,423 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.25.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

