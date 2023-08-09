Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 19,233 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,233 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 144.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

