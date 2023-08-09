Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 433 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trimble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Trimble by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

