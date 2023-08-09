Van ECK Associates Corp Has $207,000 Holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Tricon Residential by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 628,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 413,850 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,849,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 724,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 126,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TCN stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $188.51 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 97.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.