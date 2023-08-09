Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $158,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $61,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTCH. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.53. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.