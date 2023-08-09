Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,669,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,363,000 after acquiring an additional 197,906 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,745,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in UGI by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,843,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,464,000 after purchasing an additional 123,715 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -22.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

