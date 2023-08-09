Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Veeco Instruments traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.13, with a volume of 128839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeco Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.