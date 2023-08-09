Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.24. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

