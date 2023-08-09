Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $28.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 899,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5,782.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 130,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $260,000.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

