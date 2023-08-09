Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Raised to $37.00 at Northland Securities

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VECO. StockNews.com downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

