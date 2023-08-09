Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,972.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,972.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,926. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

