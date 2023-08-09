Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Veritiv has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritiv to earn $17.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $169.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Analysts predict that Veritiv will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.