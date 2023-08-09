Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to Sell

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.50. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential downside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $147.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Veritone by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

