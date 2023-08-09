Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.