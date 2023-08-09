Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,320 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after buying an additional 421,609 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after buying an additional 75,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 63,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 114,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 699,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 180,514 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $183,943.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,858,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,892,430.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIND opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIND. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

