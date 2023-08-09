Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,726 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDRE. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre Price Performance

NYSE:CDRE opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $877.35 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.50. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.66 million. Cadre had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Cadre

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.