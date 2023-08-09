Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,068 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Weatherford International by 3,344.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Price Performance

WFRD stock opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $85.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.