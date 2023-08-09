Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,776 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

