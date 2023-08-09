Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,839 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.33. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.2155 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.