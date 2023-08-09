Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 621 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Down 1.6 %

Insperity Increases Dividend

Shares of NSP opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.45. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.88 and a 52 week high of $131.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Insperity from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on Insperity

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.