Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CPK stock opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.65. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.