Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,109,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $995,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at $20,610,723.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

DXPE opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.90. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $424.27 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.