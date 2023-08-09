Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 404,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 72,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

ARR stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -141.17%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

