Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Black Knight by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Black Knight by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Black Knight Price Performance

Shares of BKI opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

