Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $56,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,530.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100,408 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.59. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Stories

