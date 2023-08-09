Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.3 %

EnerSys stock opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. EnerSys has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. CL King began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

