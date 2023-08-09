Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GFF shares. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Griffon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GFF opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.77%.

About Griffon

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.