Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVMD. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,458,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 39.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,152 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $23,820,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,291,000 after buying an additional 949,655 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 744.36%. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $31,087.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $640,065 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

