Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after buying an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,295,000 after acquiring an additional 242,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 792,819 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

