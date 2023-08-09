Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 517.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Brink’s Trading Down 2.0 %

Brink’s stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $74.69.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

See Also

