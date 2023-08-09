Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Brady by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brady by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brady by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

BRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brady in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BRC opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.35.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $337.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

