Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,955 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock worth $2,955,718. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $408.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

